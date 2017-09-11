38th Street closes until 6 p.m. for water main break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A water main break is flooding the area of 38th and Rural streets, Citizens Energy Group said.

The break on East 38th Street also is causing low water pressure in the area, the utility said.

The break has closed 38th Street in both directions from Meadows Drive to Keystone Avenue until about 6 p.m. Citizens will send out an update if lane restrictions are anticipated to continue after 6 p.m.

As a result of the loss of water service, the Marion County Health Department’s main building at 3838 N. Rural St. has closed for the rest of Monday.