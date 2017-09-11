Man waves flag over I-465 to honor victims of 9/11 for 16th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana man is continuing a tradition to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

James Clark will be waving an American Flag on the 56th Street bridge over I-465 on the west side Monday.

He’s been doing it for the last 16 year to honor the nearly 3,000 people who were killed.

The first time he did it was just a few hours after the terror attacks.

Many people honk as they drive by and many others stop and bring him coffee or food throughout the day.

He will be standing over I-465 on the 56th Street bridge until 6 p.m. Monday.