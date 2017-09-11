Pagano: Colts to remain Luck-less against Arizona Cardinals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Monday that Andrew Luck will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in the first home game of the Horseshoe season.

Pagano spoke at the Colts complex after the long flight back from Los Angeles on Sunday night after a 37-point beatdown by the Rams.

Sunday’s performance yesterday by Scott Tolzien at quarterback left serious questions as to who is going to lead the team at quarterback going forward. The Colts completed 11 passes, that ties the team’s lowest total dating back to 1996. The offensive line allowed nine quarterback hits and four sacks on only 21 pass attempts.

Pagano said Monday, “Disappointed like all of us, you know. It’s no fun to lose a football game, particularly losing one like that. You have high expectations and high hopes and you work hard and all that stuff and it doesn’t work out.

“You’re disappointed but again, it’s one of 16 (games). It’s a long, long road and a long journey. We will keep battling and keep preparing and keep working and there’s only one remedy. That’s to win.”