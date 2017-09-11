Saluting Vietnam Vets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers will get an opportunity to thank those who served the country in Vietnam while getting a preview of a documentary about the events during the war.

SALUTE to Vietnam Vets Organizer Barbara Duke Sams dropped by our studios to share details. She was joined by Vietnam Veteran Ron Sukenick.

Three time Emmy award winning group Texas Tenors will also perform at the event.

It all takes place September 13 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

Members of the military will have an opportunity to join the event for free.

For tickets and more information, click here.