Sen. Donnelly discusses hurricanes, North Korea sanctioning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Senator Joe Donnelly dropped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios on Monday to share his thoughts on a few of the happenings around the world.

The senator discussed funding in assisting the victims of Hurricane Irma and Harvey.

He also spoke on the upcoming vote on new sanctions for North Korea amidst their threats. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday saying it is watching the United States’ moves closely and threatened it is “ready and willing” to respond with measures of its own.

Donnelly also lent his thoughts on President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program last week.

