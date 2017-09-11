Chaotic scene described after shooting that killed 13-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed near Castleton Square Mall on Saturday. It happened just before 10 p.m. outside of Long John Silver’s on 82nd Street.

Police have not released information about what led up to the shooting or why the teenage boy was in that area, but those working along 82nd Street described a chaotic scene.

“It was all kind of hectic. Alarms were going off. … There were multiple cops. There was a panic all through the whole entire area,” said Barry Bartley.

Bartley works at an auto shop in the area and says his fiancée and her mother were in the area to pick him up after his shift when the shooting happened.

“They saw people running out of Long John Silver’s just all in a panic. At first they thought it was two cherry bombs because of the two pops, and then all of a sudden they heard multiple pops, so they knew it was a gun,” said Bartley. “They had their whole entire life ahead of them.”

Reverend Malachi Walker is also calling it a tragedy.

“We have a 13-year-old who was gunned down… that is certainly heartbreaking. A 13-year-old kid,” said Walker.

He’s the founder of a group called Young Men Inc. The group works to provide at-risk youth with things like mentoring programs and conflict resolution skills. He said he is still waiting to learn more about exactly what led up to the shooting, but he said something needs to be done.

“The city needs to be aware of this and be concerned about it and take measures in how they could help some organizations who reach out and work with young men and youth in the city,” said Walker.

Walker said parents also need to get involved and make sure they know where their kids are and who they’re with. Those in the area say they just hope justice is served.

“I hope they find the people who did it and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” said Bartley.

The name of the 13-year-old victim has not been released.