1 dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead and two other people were injured in an early morning shooting in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 370 block of Bridle Court at approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

Police say that a man apparently came to the residence intending to rob the house and the two victims inside the residence. At that time there were multiple gunshots exchanged in the residence between the victims and the suspect.

The victims tell police that the suspect then fled the scene, heading to a waiting car, but ultimately collapsed in the street.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. The male and female victims were transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot wound to the arms and legs. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation. However, they also say the early indications are that the shooting was drug related.