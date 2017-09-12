Beauty Brands that Give Back

It’s one thing to smell good or look good. It’s another thing to FEEL good while doing it, all because the purchases you make are going to help a greater cause!

Today on Indy Style, Indy Moms Blogger Nickie Coomer shares her list of beauty product brands that have a charitable component and are specifically designed to help GIVE BACK.

HYDROPEPTIDE: HydroPeptide, the leader in luxury peptide-based skin care, is continuing parternship with charity: water, a nonprofit organization delivering clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries

Launching an exclusive gift set in celebration of charity: water’s birthday this September- Hydrating Heroes set.

Will contain Eye Authority, the brand’s award-winning eye cream, and Aqua Boost, a universal lightweight, oil-free hydrator. Hydrating Heroes will retail for $100 with $3 from the sale of each set being donated to fund clean water projects worldwide.

FRAGRANCE.COM: Fragrance.com is donating 15% of proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation when any of the below perfumes are purchased:

Vera Wang Truly Pink ($32.99, Fragrance.com) Inspired by the grace of a single rose; deep in its complexity—budding with possibility. Vested in floral dress, its top notes bring us white freesia united with apricot and litchi. The heart is composed of peony, pink rose and lily of the valley, and the base notes are iris and creamy woodsy notes.

Lacoste Love of Pink ($59.99, Fragrance.com) This fragrance is a chypre fruity perfume for women, with a composition which encompasses aromas of red orange, passionfruit, lemon, pink magnolia, quince blossom, stephanotis, white cedar, musk and vanilla. The perfume aims at younger population.

Lacoste Joy of Pink ($40.99, Fragrance.com) Joy of pink is for women full of life and energy. Its zests are refreshing, awakening and exhilarating. The fragrance opens with bright and sparkling grapefruit aromas. The composition closes with cedar and musk, which give a strong base to this light and gentle fragrance.

Mandarina Duck Cute Pink ($29.99, Fragrance.com) This floral beautiful fragrance has top notes of black currant, raspberry, peach and pear; its middle notes are lily, gardenia, hibiscus and vanilla; base notes are sandalwood and musk.

A Complete: Founded by one of Latin America’s most recognized businesswomen and philanthropists, Angélica Fuentes, the line of 5 multi-functional products works together for a twice-daily regimen, especially created for busy women-on-the-go. A Complete donates 6% of proceeds to the Angelica Fuentes Foundation, whose main motivators include:

Labor Force and Female Participation

Beyond Gender: Economies of Empowerment and Inclusion

Gender Equality and Empowerment

To learn more, visit: HydroPeptide.com, janeiredale.com, Fragrance.com, AComplete.com