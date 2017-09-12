Death metal concert canceled after band members accused of rape, kidnapping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A concert was supposed to be held Monday night in downtown Albuquerque, but it didn’t happen after what the band is accused of doing to a fan.

All four members of the “death metal” band, “Decapitated,” are from Poland, but they never made it to New Mexico because they’re stuck behind bars.

The Sunshine Theater should have been packed with fans, but the band’s recent concert in Los Angeles will be the last for a long time.

The band was put behind bars, facing felony kidnapping charges and accused of rape.

The band was on tour and after their show in Spokane, Washington, court documents say the band invited two women back to their bus. The women went willingly, but one says “the vibe” changed, and the band “looked at them like they were prey.”

The woman says she went to the restroom, but was interrupted by Rafal Piotrowski. She says he told her that her friend left, but she “had to have fun.” Then, the woman says “each of the band members took turns raping her.”

Waclaw Kieltyka carried her out of the bus when they were done.

She went to the hospital, but doctors say she had significant bruising on her arms and legs, and small cuts on her hands.

Piotrowsky and Kieltyka admitted to having sex with the alleged victim, and saw the other two band members have sex with her as well. However, they say “no one was forced to get on the bus.”

Albuquerque fans are disappointed.

Two of the band members willingly gave DNA samples. KRQE News 13 did speak to the band’s attorney Monday. He says they plan to “fully fight the allegations.”

The band is still behind bars in the Los Angeles County Jail. They are awaiting extradition back to Washington.