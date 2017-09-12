Ex-teaching assistant pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A former Washington Township Schools teaching assistant pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual misconduct with a minor.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Demario Thomas in June 2016 when he was 29.

IMPD said in 2016 that Thomas was arrested for allegedly carrying on a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. Court documents said Thomas met the girl at Westlane Middle School, but the relationship did not begin until after he resigned from the school in April 2016.

A family member brought the allegations of the sexual relationship to police.

During questioning by police in June 2016, Thomas said that he was aware of the age of the girl during the relationship.

Thomas’s sentencing is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 25 in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 6.