INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Hoosier family now has a new home thanks to the efforts of Habitat for Humanity.

The three-bedroom home was put together in the last two weeks at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

On Tuesday morning, crews transported the house to its final destination.

The home is one of two built with the help of about 30 Indiana businesses and organizations, mostly involved in Indiana’s agriculture industry.

