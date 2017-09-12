IMPD: Parents counsel teens not to talk after fatal shooting of 13-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are puzzled.

It has been three days and counting, and detectives have no clear leads in the murder of Matthew McGee.

Someone shot and killed the 13-year-old boy Saturday night in the parking lot of a Long John Silver’s, just south of Castleton Square Mall.

What makes this case perplexing is that according to police, witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation. Police say there were several teens on the scene during the shooting, but the teenagers were counseled by their parents not to talk to the police.

“I don’t understand how we can allow a 13-year-old boy to be killed and say to police, ‘I’m not going to allow my children to speak up,’” said Rev. Charles Harrison with Ten Point Coalition.

McGee was an eighth-grader at Belzer Middle School and had formerly attended Brook Park Elementary in Lawrence.

“They have a civic duty to the city and the family to tell police what happened,” said Rev. Harrison.

Detectives are reviewing shell casings left on the scene and surveillance video from nearby businesses.

During the same weekend, three other people were killed, and IMPD adds no one is talking in those investigations.

Harrison is urging to public to call Crime Stoppers with information related to the case. Information for the tip line is kept strictly anonymous.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS, or (317) 262-8477.