Indiana ranks in bottom 20 of happiest states list

(NEWS10/WISH) — Personal finance website Wallethub.com released the results of a new study on Monday, ranking the happiness of all 50 states in 2017.

The study ranked the states based on Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community & Environment.

Indiana ranked 34th on the list.

Top 5 Happiest States

Minnesota Utah Hawaii California Nebraska

Bottom 5 Least Happy States

West Virginia Oklahoma Louisiana Alabama Arkansas

Indiana did rank 13th overall in their “work environment” rankings.

WalletHub found that life satisfaction, one of the two main components of happiness, increases as income rises, but does not increase once people reach a salary of $75,000. According to the study, making over $75,000 makes little difference in a person’s overall contentment with life.

You can see the full results of the study here.