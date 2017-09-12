Indy Irish Fest Music Minute: Cassie and Maggie – The Opener

This sister duo is lighting up the world with their unique blend of traditional and contemporary Celtic instrumentals and vocals! At this year’s Indy Irish Fest, be sure and catch the Nova Scotian sisters, Cassie and Maggie on September 14-17.

Appearing on stages across North America, the UK, and Europe the sisters have enchanted audiences far and wide with lively fiddle, piano and guitar arrangements, stunning sibling vocal harmonies in both English and Gaelic, all complemented by their intricate and percussive step dancing style.

In 2016, they were named Live Ireland Radio’s “VOCALISTS OF THE YEAR” & “NEW GROUP OF THE YEAR!”

See Cassie and Maggie at Indy Irish Fest on Friday at 7:15p, Saturday at 1:45p and 7p, and Sunday at 3:15p. Times subject to change. Advance sale tickets are just $12 at indyirishfest.com.

To learn more, visit www.indyirishfest.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDY IRISH FEST