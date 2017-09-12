Indy Tenderloin Week: Upland’s Carmel Tap House

4 bucks. That’s all you need. Indy Tenderloin Week is here!

Today, we feature Upland Brewing Company – Carmel Tap House. Scott Dougherty and NUVO’s Jessie Davis tell us more:

The first-ever Indy Tenderloin Week, presented by Red Gold, includes 30 restaurants and locations all over Indianapolis who partnered with NUVO to offer customers a $4 tenderloin special September 11-17. See all the specials being offered at IndyTenderloinWeek.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UplandCarmel/

IG: @uplandbrewco

Website: https://www.uplandbeer.com/locations/carmel-tap-house/

NUVO:

#IndyTenderloinWeek hashtag

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Indyfoodweeks/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndyFoodWeeks

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nuvoindy/

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1998650740160402

Recipe- Hoosier Classic Pork Tenderloin Ingredients – 4 oz Cut of Pork Loin, Flour, Eggs, Milk, Panko bread crumbs, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun Cooking Instructions – Pound tenderloin until 1/2″ Thick. Season the Tenderloin with salt and pepper. Dredge in the flour. Whisk eggs and milk together. Move Tenderloin to egg wash. Pulse Panko in food processor 10x. Bread Tenderloin in broken down bread crumbs. Deep Fry Tenderloin in 350 degree Oil until golden brown. Drain excess oil off of Tenderloin and build sandwich. Recipe- Clam & Chorizo Pasta Ingredients – 8 littleneck clams, chorizo, wine, oil, rustic tomato sauce, butter, cooked penne, basil chiffonade Cooking Instructions – Heat oil in skillet, add rustic tomato sauce, add wine. Bring to boil and add clams. Put lid on top of pan and cook until all clams open. Remove Clams and add chorizo and butter. Pour chorizo-tomato sauce over cooked penne and top with clams and basil chiffonade.