Man sought by IMPD in Kentucky homicide arrested in Tennessee

SOMERSET, Ky. (WISH) — A man that Indianapolis homicide detectives wanted to question regarding a murder and rape investigation of an elderly female has been caught in Tennessee, police in Kentucky said Tuesday night.

Dwight Bell was tracked to Dandridge, Tennessee, where was was arrested without incident on charges stemming from the warrant for the theft of Ruth Carolyn New’s automobile, Somerset police said in a Facebook post. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim’s car in a downtown parking lot at Shapiro’s Delicatessen near South Meridian and Sycamore streets. Bell is considered a person of interest in the murder of the 70-year-old woman.

Bell also has an open warrant issued for his arrest for failure to appear in court stemming from a separate strangulation charge issued out of New Castle, Indiana.

Indianapolis police last week issued new surveillance pictures of Bell. The 41-year-old had last been seen more than a week earlier at an Indianapolis gas station.

“My family and friends are just feeling a lot of pain and hurting and there’s so much good that my mom left behind,” Jonathan New, the victim’s son, said last week.