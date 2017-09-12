Men in Halloween masks rob Indiana credit union

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Garrett are investigating a reported bank robbery.

Garrett Police were called around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Beacon Credit Union at 1114 S. Randolph St. to investigate an armed robbery. Dispatchers would not provide any other details.

Investigators at the scene said two men in dark clothing and wearing “Halloween-style masks” entered the branch and one pulled out a gun and demanded money from the teller. The suspects then made off with cash, investigators said.

The suspects possibly drove off in a black or dark-colored Ford Focus. The car may have not had a license plate, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing. Indiana State Police and at least one FBI agent could be seen investigating the incident.