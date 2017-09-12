Mix up these Cocktails for National Bourbon Month

Ahhh, a day to observe America’s “Native Spirit!” Did you know? Since 2007, when the US Senate declared it, September has been National Bourbon Heritage Month! As part of the celebration, Kentucky mixologist Alex Stiles shows us how to create two bourbon cocktails that we can make to raise our own toast to this spirit.

About the cocktails:

One of them uses Ale-8-One, a Kentucky craft soda from an over 90-year-old company, still family-owned by the fourth generation and available at Kroger and Meijer stores in Indianapolis. Ale-8-One was the original bourbon mixer during Prohibition and is made with real ginger and citrus. Mixers were used during Prohibition to mask the taste of bootleg alcohol. The Old-Fashioned was developed in the 19th century and given its name in the 1880’s. It took some time for it to become popular, but once it did, has remained a favorite cocktail.

Blackberry Smash

1oz Ale-8-One simple syrup

1 1/2 ounces bourbon

2-3 blackberries

1 orange slice

Ale-8-One

Muddle blackberries and orange. Add simple syrup and bourbon to this. Transfer to a shaker with ice and shake. Return to pint glass. (strain if preferred). Top with Ale-8-One

Old-Fashioned

2 sugar cubes

2-3 dashes of angostura bitters

Orange peel

Cherry (optional)

2 ounces of bourbon

Splash of water

Place sugar cubes in rocks glass. Splash bitters into glass aiming for sugar cubes. Add a small splash of water to wet sugar cubes. Add orange slice. Muddle. Add ice and bourbon. Stir gently and serve.

To learn more, visit www.ale8one.com.