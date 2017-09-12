Pets up for adoption in Muncie come with Harvey stories

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie animal shelter is opening its doors to 19 animals from Texas.

The move will allow a Houston-area shelter make room for stray animals after Hurricane Harvey.

The 10 cats and nine dogs arrived this week. Muncie Animal Care and Services plans to find permanent homes for all of them, according to shelter director Phil Peckinpaugh.

“I anticipate them all finding homes very quickly,” Peckinpaugh said. “They’re all very adoptable and they have a story and everyone loves a great story with a pet.”

Peckinpaugh said his team learned the Texas shelter was filling up quickly with stray animals after the hurricane.

He’s hoping some of those strays can reunite with their owners in Texas.

“Animal sheltering is a big community of lots of a great people and that’s what we do,” Peckinpaugh said. “We all help each other out when help is needed.”

Now the Muncie shelter is asking for the public’s help.

They’re seeking monetary donations to help them spay and neuter the animals. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, 901 W. Riggin Road.

Peckinpaugh said his staff is keeping a close watch on their available space and the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. He said, if the shelter has enough space, they might be taking in animals from Florida, too.