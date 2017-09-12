Purdue University sets enrollment record for main campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University says a record number of students are enrolled at its main campus for this fall semester.

Purdue officials say the West Lafayette campus has 41,573 students, up about 1,100 students from a year ago. The campus has about 31,000 undergraduates, with a little more than half of those coming from Indiana. About 31 percent are from other states and 16 percent are international students.

The campus also has a record 9,626 graduate students enrolled, 165 more than last year.

Purdue’s West Lafayette enrollment is about 2,000 students fewer than Indiana University has on its main campus in Bloomington.