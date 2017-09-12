Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man.

According to the Indiana State Police, James Jones was latest seen Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

Jones is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 192 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes.

Police say Jones in believed to be in danger, could be disoriented and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1631.