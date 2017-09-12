Suspect in custody after card skimmer found at Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One person is in custody after authorities found a card skimming device at Columbus bank ATM on Sunday evening.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. when officers responded to a call at the bank when a employee located the card skimmer. Officers then located a bluetooth video camera authorities believe was used to steal PIN numbers from customers.

Security surveillance found that suspects who were involved in a credit card fraud case that occurred in Columbus a week before were recognized from this incident.

Officials were able to track down one of the suspects at a hotel where he was taken into custody.

He faces preliminary charges of posession of a card skimming device and possession of a false government identification card.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.