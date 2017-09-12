Three arrested on robbery charges in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Three men are now in custody following an alleged robbery Monday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in Westfield when officers were responding to a robbery call in the 000 block of English Green. The victim of the robbery told authorities that three men forced him into the back of his home by gun point.

Officials soon located and charged 24-year-old Dominique Dunn, 26-year-old Jordan Bright and 23-year-old Lajon Wilson Jr. in connection to the crime.

Dunn faces preliminary charges of robbery, pointing a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle. Bright faces charges robbery, pointing a firearm and theft of a firearm. Wilson Jr. faces charges of robbery and pointing a firearm.