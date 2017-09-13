Arrest made in northwest side double homicide

Related Coverage Shooting leaves 2 dead on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in a double homicide on the city’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 23-year-old Corey Harvey has been arrested in connection to the deaths of 18-year-old Jonte Williams and 23-year-old Daquan Procter.

On Sunday, Sept. 10 just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Mission Terrace for reports of shots fired.

After arriving on scene, IMPD confirmed that two men had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.The second male victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Harvey faces a preliminary charge of murder.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.