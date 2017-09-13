Bedford man arrested after fleeing police twice

ORLEANS, Ind. (WISH) — A 54-year-old man from Bedford is being held in jail after fleeing from police, escaping and fleeing again, Indiana State Police said.

At 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Mike Allen initiated a traffic stop on a car for speeding and not using a turn signal along State Road 37 near Vincennes Street. As the car came to a stop, the driver, Martin Robbins, jumped out of the car and began running away. The trooper chased and caught Robbins, placing him in custody.

Robbins was placed into an Orleans Police Department car, which had a transport cage in the back seat, state police said in a news release Wednesday night. As the trooper went nearly a block away from the police car to get a statement from a witness near the location of the foot pursuit, Robbins slipped his handcuffs from behind his back to his front, and climbed out of the cage into the driver’s seat of the police car. Robbins then ran a second time, attempting to hide from police.

“Police set up a perimeter in the area until Trooper Stephen Sexton and his K-9 partner, Magill, could arrive and begin tracking Robbins,” the release said. “After a short time, Sexton and Magill found Robbins hiding in a shed at 325 South Second Street, Orleans. He was placed into custody.”

Robbins was being held in the Orange County Jail on numerous charges including operating while suspended as a habitual traffic offender, theft, escape, residential entry and resisting law enforcement. Robbins also was wanted on warrants through California on a burglary charge and through Lawrence County, Indiana, on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator, state police said.

The town of Orleans is about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.