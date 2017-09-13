Classmates and friends hold vigil for slain 13-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teens trickled into Gardner Park.

Some teens walked alone, others in groups.

Red and silver balloons dangled in the air as the crowd gathered on the basketball court.

Cars quickly filled the small parking lot. The crowd became so large that park rangers cut off vehicle access to the lot.

Some of teens donned tee shirts with pictures of Matthew McGee. On Saturday night, someone shot and killed the 13-year-old boy in a parking lot at Long John’s Silver, just south of Castleton Square Mall.

In the aftermath police have questioned possible witnesses, but that hasn’t yielded any results. Wednesday evening, the focus was all about Matthew.

Parents have tried to explain the tragedy to their children.

Some in attendance were greeted by Jacqueline Bell. She is the director of Brooke’s Place, a group that is designed to help support grieving families. Over the years the group has provided support groups and individual grief counseling for grieving young people.

If you would like to learn more information, visit the Brooke’s Place Facebook page.