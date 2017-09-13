Cubs fans with ivy connection visit Wrigley for 1st time

CHICAGO (WISH) — Expect a playoff atmosphere Wednesday night at Wrigley Frield.

The Cubs are in the thick of the National League Central title chase.

There is also new history made here Wednesday night. Back in April, WISH-TV did a story with Indianapolis resident Carol Marshall. The Cubs took notice, and Carol is on hand Wednesday evening as a guest of the team.

Marshall’s grandfather John Price is credited with the idea of putting ivy on the outfield walls of the Indianapolis Indians original home, Perry Stadium. In the 1930s, the Cubs wanted to spice up the outfield at Wrigley and, citing the ivy in Indianapolis, they did the same.

WISH-TV was alongside as the team presented Marshall with an authentic ivy from last year’s World Series. Her reaction: holy cow!

“I don’t know if I can even put it into words,” Marshall said. “This whole thing has brought back so many forgotten memories, and I know my grandpa’s spirit is here, I know it is, and he’s just as excited as me. This is fabulous.”

The defending World Series champions broke out for an 8-3 victory over the Mets in the series opener Tuesday night with Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ homering.