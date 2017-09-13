Event celebrates senior health, wellness, and fellowship

There are still spots available to register for “A Fair to Remember!”

Melanie Perry, Director of Memory Care Support Services, & Victoria Dowell, Program Manager at Community Touchpoint, preview the annual health and wellness event hosting an array of over 100 different vendors specializing in older adult needs and screenings to check your numbers.

Mark your calendars for Friday, September 29 from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds’ Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion.

You can register for $8 online at www.ecommunity.com/aftr or by calling 800-777-7775.

Go to www.ASCSeniorCare.com for more info.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AMERICAN SENIOR COMMUNITIES