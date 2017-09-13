HGTV’s Design Star Winner, Jennifer Bertrand on What’s Next in Design

Who wouldn’t want to meet this ray of sunshine?

Jennifer Bertrand is best known as the winner of HGTV’s Design Star, drawing over 5 million viewers to her no-nonsense, accessible approach to making positive and impactful design changes without breaking the bank. After taking the competition by storm, Jennifer moved on to host her own TV show, Paint Over! With Jennifer Bertrand, featuring facilities in transition and in desperate need of help.

You can attend a Meet & Greet today from 4-7 p.m. at Jack Laurie in Carmel (200 S. Rangeline Road) or tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Jackie Laurie in Fort Wayne (430 W. Coliseum Blvd.) as she strives to inspire local designers, businesses, and consumers on how to have beautiful talking points at home or in your design business. Bertrand will share her influences from abroad and what she feels is next around the corner in the design world.

Bertrand has appeared in countless media outlets such as USA Today, The New York Post, Every Day With Rachael Ray Magazine, Life & Style Magazine, InStyle Magazine and more. She is currently the national spokesperson for Flooring America and Flooring Canada, as well as one of three national Insiders for the National Kitchen + Bath Association. Even cooler, Jennifer recently became certified as an AKBD designer (Accredited Kitchen & Bath Designer).

And if you wonder if Jennifer ever sleeps, she says she learned all she could by being the winner of Angie’s List National Sleep Revolution contest in which she had to win America’s vote yet again—designing a room based on Arianna Huffington’s book, The Sleep Revolution.

Praised as “engaging, expressive and funny” by Hallmark, Jennifer currently travels the country as a national speaker for a variety of industry events including the International Design Guild and its Design For A Difference – the first-ever design contest benefiting local charities in the U.S. and Canada. You can catch Jennifer on episodes of Military Makeover on the Lifetime Channel.

Go to www.flooringamerica.com to follow Bertrand’s latest adventures!