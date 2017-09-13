Hole closes block of Delaware Street downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A block of North Delaware Street in downtown Indianapolis is closed because of a hole in the street, city authorities said late Wednesday afternoon.

Delaware Street is closed between East North and Walnut streets, which is west of the Riley Towers Apartments. The street is one-way north in that block.

Dimitri Kyser of the city’s Department of Business and Neighborhood Services said he was not certain what repairs were being done or what caused the hole in the street.

He said it’s possible the street could be closed through Wednesday night and possibly into Thursday morning.