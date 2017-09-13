IMPD investigates East 25th Street homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday it’s investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night on the east side.

Details from the police were few. Officers responded to a report of a possible person found “dead on arrival” about 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 25th Street. That’s a few blocks west of Keystone Avenue.

“The victim had apparent trauma to the body,” an IMPD news release said.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If you have information in this case, call IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, or report it on the P3tips app or crimetips.org.