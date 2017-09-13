IMPD locates missing 78-year-old on northwest side

UPDATE

The missing 78-year-old man has been found.

PREVIOUS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a 78-year-old man on the city’s northwest side.

Larry Gold walked away from a home in the 6800 block of Gunnery Road, IMPD said in a tweet at 6:35 p.m. A missing person reported was reported to police at 4:39 p.m., according to online dispatch records.

Gold has dementia, IMPD said. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, brown loafers and no glasses.

If you have information on Gold, contact IMPD’s missing persons division at 317-327-6613.