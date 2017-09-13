IMPD seeks suspect in connection to robbery of Little Caesars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for robbery at a Little Caesars.

It happened on May 26 in the 3300 block of South Kentucky Avenue when a man walked into the restaurant and handed the cashier a note that said “this is a robbery” and “open the cash drawer.” He later revealed a gun in his waistband.

The suspect is described as having a dark colored baseball cap, a bright yellow shirt, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers with a white swoosh. He has multiple tattoos on his left arm.

He was last seen on Kentucky Avenue in a brown Chevy Equinox.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers 317-262-8477.