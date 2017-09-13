Indianapolis Moms Blog: Talking to children about damage caused by Harvey, Irma

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Being a mother is a difficult job that requires many responsibilities and tasks.

One of the jobs of a mother is explaining images children may come across on television and the internet. For the last week or so, the damage from Harvey and Irma has been all over television screens. This could lead children to ask a number of questions about what they’ve been seeing.

Kait Baumbgartner and Nickie Negrelli of Indianapolis Moms Blog stopped by Daybreak to talk about the damage and destruction caused by Harvey and Irma and how to explain it to children.

For more on the Indianapolis Moms Blog, click here.

For more from the segment, click on the video.