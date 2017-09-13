Indy Irish Fest Music Minute: The Drowsy Lads

The 22nd Annual Indy Irish Fest begins tomorrow, September 14 and runs through Sunday, September 17, and we are previewing a new act each day to get you ready for the festivities!

We introduce you to The Drowsy Lads, who bring to the stage a concoction of “we dare you to hold still” Irish dance tunes, as well as a full emotional gamut of songs. The Drowsy Lads thundered onto the Irish music scene in the Midwest a dozen years ago and have become favorites at pubs, clubs, festivals, universities and concert halls. Each Lad is a multi-instrumentalist, and the combined lineup includes more than 10 instruments, both modern and traditional. See the Drowsy Lads at Indy Irish Fest on Friday at 5:15 p.m., Saturday at 7:15 p.m., and on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Times are subject to change. Advance sale tickets are just $12 at www.indyirishfest.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDY IRISH FEST