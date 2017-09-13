Indy Tenderloin Week: Barbecue and Bourbon offers $4 deal

Another great place to stop during Indy Tenderloin Week!

Barbecue and Bourbon is offering $4 Breaded Tenderloin (8 oz hand cut and breaded) or Grilled Tenderloin (8 oz hand cut and cubed) during Indy Tenderloin Week. Special is dine-in only. Barbecue and Bourbon also participated in Indy Burger Week and Indy Wings Week.

David Huff & Marley Sommers also prepared Barbecue and Bourbon’s famous Brisket Club with Pickle Salad in the second segment.

The first ever Indy Tenderloin Week presented by Red Gold includes 30 restaurants and locations all over Indianapolis who partnered with NUVO to offer customers a $4 tenderloin special September 11-17. See all the specials being offered at IndyTenderloinWeek.com. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Second Helpings.

Check out http://barbecueandbourbon.com/ for more or at https://www.facebook.com/barbecueandbourbon/.

