It’s official: Olympics returning to Los Angeles in 2028

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks at a press conference after the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After a debacle in Boston, the U.S. Olympic Committee turned to Los Angeles to host the Olympics. That city commissioned a poll showing 88 percent of its residents supported bringing the Olympics back to Southern California. That overarching public support has been a cornerstone of the city's bid, even though there are questions about whether anyone in Los Angeles is all that excited about an event that is still 11 years away. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games — a pre-determined conclusion that the International Olympic Committee has officially ratified in a history-making vote.

The decision Wednesday marks the first time the IOC has granted two Summer Olympics at once. It came after a year’s worth of scrambling by IOC president Thomas Bach, who had only the two bidders left for the original prize, 2024, and couldn’t bear to see either lose.

Both cities will host their third Olympics.

The Paris Games will come on the 100th anniversary of its last games — a milestone that would have made the French capital the sentimental favorite had only 2024 been up for grabs.

Los Angeles moved to 2028, and will halt a stretch of 32 years without a Summer Games in the United States.