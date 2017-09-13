Pathology vendor arrested in Morgan County for OWI

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A pathology vendor was arrested in Morgan County Tuesday night for operating while intoxicated.

According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, Elmo Griggs is a pathology vendor who provides autopsy services as needed.

The office also says that at the time of his arrest body tissue was found in the vehicle. However, the body tissue did not belong the Marion County Coroner’s Office and he was not providing services for the office when he was arrested.

MCCO says Griggs has been suspended while the case is under investigation.