Suspect in custody following south side chase

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – One man is in custody following a chase on the city’s south side.

The incident happened in the area of I-65 and Keystone Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, the incident stemmed from a traffic violation. An officer, on regular patrol in a neighborhood, spotted the vehicle with incorrect license plates.

When the officer attempted to pull to the suspect over that’s when the driver sped away, leading to a short chase.

Police say the chase lasted approximately five minutes but there were shots fired, from the suspect. In order to end the chase, officers employed a pursuit intervention technique maneuver, which an officer uses their vehicle to cause the suspect to lose control of their vehicle and stop.

Officers say it is unclear if the suspect fired shots at the officer or into the ground at this point. Officers did not return fire.

However, police officers 24-Hour News 8 talked to at the scene had not found a weapon at this time.

No one was injured as a result of the chase.