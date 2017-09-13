Things to do in Springfield

Two fun, family-friendly festivals take over Springfield, Illinois over the next two weekends!

The Clayville Fall Festival is happening this weekend at the Clayville Historic Site (12828 Route 125, Pleasant Plains, IL, 62677). There will be Pioneer artisan and craftsman demonstrations, historic building tours, kid’s activities, food and refreshments. Enjoy period music and audience participation entertainment throughout the weekend in a restored pioneer village. The fun begins Saturday, September 16th from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and & and continues on Sunday, September 17th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

International Rt. 66 Mother Road Festival returns to Downtown Springfield next weekend…Celebrate the Golden Age of Route 66 – the cars, the music, the food, the friends – all brought together along Illinois’ Route 66 September 22nd through 24th…The fun continues with a burnout competition, live music from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s…

For more info, go to http://www.visitspringfieldillinois.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPRINGFIELD CVB