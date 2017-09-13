Workout Wednesday: Wall Workouts

Firefighter Tim shares an all-out wall-out workout regimen!

Let’s stop leaning on the wall and start using it to shed unwanted weight and tone your lean muscle. Here are several simple exercises you can do anywhere you have access to a wall, which turns out is pretty much everywhere!!

Standing arm raises :

You are going to stand against a wall with your back flat against the wall. You are then going to raise your arms up and down. Here you are using you back muscles (Lats), to help drive your arms up and down.

Leaning wall push up :

Standing at arm’s length from a wall, extend your arms so your hands are flat on the wall at shoulder height, with your thumbs touching each other. Inhale and, in one movement, press your body toward the wall as if doing a push-up. Exhale and push back to the original position, keeping your elbows close to your sides throughout.

Sprint against wall :

Place hands on a wall at shoulder height in a push-up position. Lean in until your body is at a 45-degree angle; bring one knee up to your chest in a starter position and then quickly “run” by alternating legs as if trying to run through the wall. Do 20 quick leg exchanges, pause 10 seconds, and repeat. Do 10 sets total.

Wall mountain climber :

Start by getting into a push-up position with feet against the wall. Instead of performing push-ups, simply hold this position and draw one leg off the wall up towards your chest in a “tuck” and return your foot back to the wall; alternating legs

Wall Bridge :

Lie on your back with your butt against the wall and arms at your sides. Bend your knees and plant your feet 3 to 4 feet up the wall. Raise your lower and middle back off floor, keeping your shoulder blades on the ground. Hold for a deep inhale, then exhale and slowly return to the starting position.

Toe Reaches :

Lie on the floor with your heels pressed against the wall, your legs straight. Reach your right hand toward your left foot, allowing your right shoulder to raise off the floor. Return to the starting position. Repeat with your left hand and right foot. Continue to alternate until you’ve completed all reps.

Wall sit :

Stand with your back against the wall, feet hip-width apart, and hands clasped in front of chest. Lower into a squat position until hips and knees form a 90-degree angle like you are sitting in a chair. Hold the position.

Leg curls :

Kneel down on your hands and knees, facing away from the wall. Place both of your feet against the bottom of the wall so that your toes are still touching the ground. Keeping your hands on the floor, walk them slightly wider than shoulder width distance. Bend your elbow to bring your upper body into a push-up position. Then, with your hands on the floor, bend your elbows, landing your upper body in a push-up position. On an exhale, use the strength of your upper body to push the ground away, using your hamstrings and core to pull you upright, lifting your upper body. Keep your shoulders in line with your hips as you use your hamstrings and core to slowly drop back into the starting position, catching yourself back in that push-up position.

Tricep push-up :

Place your hands and forearms on the wall a few inches lower than shoulder height. Forearms should be parallel to one another. Walk your feet away from the wall until your body forms a straight line. On an exhale, press through both hands to lift your forearms off the wall and to straighten your arms. Inhale to slowly lower yourself back to down to your forearms. Make sure to keep your abs and glutes engaged the entire time to keep from hinging at the hips as you press up and down. Repeat for 15 reps.

