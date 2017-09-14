Anderson settles housing discrimination case for $70,000

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Anderson and with the Justice Department on Thursday reached a settlement in a discrimination case involving public housing.

The Housing Authority of the Madison County seat will pay $70,000 to compensate seven people to resolve allegations of discrimination, the Justice Department said in a news release. A lawsuit said the Housing Authority had subjected female tenants to unlawful sexual harassment and discriminated against tenants with disabilities.

“As part of the agreement, the Housing Authority of the City of Anderson will implement nondiscrimination policies and procedures, provide fair housing training for its employees, refrain from engaging in any prohibited conduct in the future, and make periodic reports to the department confirming compliance,” the release said.

The Anderson authority operates 143 public housing units.

The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on disability, race, color, religion, national origin, sex and familial status.