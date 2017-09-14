Celtic rock takes stage in 1st night of Indy Irish Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Irish Fest is underway.

The annual festival, taking place this year at Military Park, is featuring Celtic rock on Thursday night.

Food and drink — check out the menu — is available at the event.

The Thursday music ends at 10:30 p.m., but the event runs through the weekend: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Bands during Irish Fest include JigJam – The Mermaid, The Drowsy Lads, The High Kings – Star of the County Down and Cassie and Maggie – The Opener. Want to hear one of them? Just click the link to hear them from recent Indy Style broadcasts.