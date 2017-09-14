Education Secretary DeVos to visit Indiana high school football game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit a high school football game Friday night in Hancock County after stopping by an Indianapolis charter school.

It’s the conclusion of her “Rethink School” tour.

Her first Indiana stop will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. at 21st Century Charter School at Gary, Indiana. From there, she will stop from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Hope Academy in Indianapolis before going to the Eastern Hancock vs. Knightstown football game in Charlottesville. She will be at Eastern Hancock High School from 6:10 to 8:30 p.m.

The Department of Education said one goal of DeVos’ tour is highlighting “unique” ways around the county that schools and teachers are “meeting the needs” of students.

DeVos’ is coming to Indiana after visiting schools in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier Friday.