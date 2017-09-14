Film shot in Indiana, to premiere in Bloomington

Kylie Conway Published:
Still of the film The Good Catholic. (Provided Photo/Pigasus Pictures)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Film producer John Armstrong is returning to his roots for his first feature film. “The Good Catholic” was shot in Bloomington, Indiana.

“The Good Catholic” stars Danny Glover and John C. McGinley (Scrubs). It’s about a priest who falls in love and is based on the life of the screenwriter whose parents fell in love while being a nun and a priest.

There are several ways you can watch the film including on-demand in the comfort of your home or in select theaters across Indiana beginning Sept. 14. The official Indiana premiere will be held at Bloomington, Indiana’s Buskirk-Chumley theatre Sept. 17 That’s when producers, directors, cast and crew will be on hand for Q&A.

 

BLOOMINGTON

9/17 (premiere), 9/18, 9/20- 9/22

Buskirk-Chumley Theater

 

EVANSVILLE

9/15- 9/22*

Showplace Cinemas East

*Filmmakers will attend screening on 9/18*

 

INDIANAPOLIS

9/15-9/22*

Georgetown 14

*Filmmakers will attend screening on 9/19*

 

ELKHART

9/20 @ 7 PM

The Lerner Theatre

 

LOGANSPORT

9/22 @ 7:30 PM

The State Theatre

 

NOTRE DAME

9/23 @ 6:30 PM , 9/24 @ 3 PM

Browning Cinema

 

FORT WAYNE

9/24

Cinema Center

 

TERRE HAUTE

9/25 @ 7 PM

Indiana Theatre

 

FRANKLIN

9/27 @ 7:30 PM

The Historic Artcraft Theatre

 

MADISON

9/28

Ohio Theatre

 

GREENCASTLE

9/29

Ashley Square Cinema