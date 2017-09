Make your way to the heart of downtown Indy this Friday and Saturday for the 2nd annual Indianapolis Wine Festival at Pan Am Plaza! The festival is Friday, Sept. 15 from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16 from 3-8 p.m. and will feature more than 200 wine vendors, food, live entertainment and more.

You can still buy tickets! Visit indianapoliswinefestival.com.

You can also follow the festival on Twitter (@IndyWineFest), Facebook (@IndyWineFest), and Instagram (@IndianapolisWineFestival)