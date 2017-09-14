Lafayette principal creates app to connect school nurse, parents

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Startup Weekend starts Friday.

It’s a weekend meant for local entrepreneurs and inventors.

Matthew Brown isn’t just the principal for Sunnyside Intermediate School — he’s also an accidental entrepreneur. At least that’s what he says.

“I was a little unaware,” said Brown. “I had the idea, but like many, what do you do, what are the next steps?”

That’s where Greater Lafayette Start Up Weekend comes in.

Starting Friday, anyone with an invention idea is asked to come to the MatchBOX Coworking studio in Lafayette.

“The top pitches that night proceed through the weekend,” said Brown. “You form this team; you have a coach; you have a mentor, and you sort of build your project you have in mind but also create a business plan.”

Three years ago, Brown heard about the event and took his idea, HelpTheNurse.com, to the event.

It is a free app for school nurses to help streamline information to teachers, students and family members.

“Our goal is to help the school nurse streamline the work for him or her and in the end create these secure lines of communication between the teacher, nurse and the family,” said Brown.

The app is used by schools all around the country, including four schools in the Lafayette School Corporation.

One of those is Oakland Elementary, where Mikesha Row, a school nurse, says she loves the system.

“Computerized charting is always easier, for nurses especially,” said Row. “It’s very easy to use, too. So even if you aren’t tech savvy, you can catch on very quickly.”

Brown encourages all entrepreneurs to take advantage of this event.

“Bring your idea down, pitch it and see what happens,” said Brown.

The Startup event kicks off Friday.

You can find out more information, including how to get tickets on their website, here.