INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in serious condition after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Police say a 38-year-old man was riding his bike down Michigan Street when he reportedly heard a gun shot and then felt something strike his back.

The victim was able to ride his bike to his nearby brother’s residence in the 500 block of North Parker Avenue and call 911.

The male victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.