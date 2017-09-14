Mother and Daughter bring attention to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Did you know? More than 16,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer each year; yet only 4% of federal cancer funding goes toward childhood cancer.

This coming September is CureFest, a grassroots effort to unite childhood cancer organizations into one voice to help raise awareness and to convince regulators of the greater need for funding. CureFest’s mission is to make childhood cancer research a national priority.

One of the major sponsors of CureFest is Aflac, which is also sponsoring an event in partnership with Atlantic Media called Children and Cancer. This will be held the day after the special CureFest interviews on September 14th. The event will be a forum in D.C. that includes speakers from the government, researchers and doctors, who will discuss the latest needs and initiatives involving childhood cancer. Aflac is doing something about this through its $116 million commitment to fighting childhood cancer.

Thanks to the dedication of doctors, brave patients and the work of organizations like the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center, the cure rate for childhood cancer is now almost 90 percent, up from only 20 percent.

Today on Indy style, hear from Caroline Belcher, a brave eight-year-old battling a brain tumor, her mom, CureFest organizer Emily Belcher and Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Aflac, Catherine Blades.

