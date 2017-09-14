Red Cross: ‘Critical’ need for Spanish-speaking volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Red Cross is looking for Spanish-speaking Hoosiers to send as part of disaster relief efforts in areas affected by Harvey and Irma.

The Indiana region of the American Red Cross said Thursday in a release that the need for Spanish-speaking volunteers, as well as general volunteers to assist in disaster relief efforts administered around Indiana and in areas affected by Harvey and Irma, has reached a critical point.

People willing to deploy to areas affected by the hurricanes should expect to be there for a minimum of two weeks, while other relief efforts continue throughout Indiana.

“We continue to be proud at the astounding humanitarian spirit of so many Hoosiers hearing the call to support those who have been impacted by the destruction and devastation of Hurricane Harvey and Irma,” said Duchess Adjei, regional communication director for the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross.

If you’d like to volunteer to assist in relief efforts of any kind, officials from the Red Cross encourage you to call 1-844-684-1441. You can expect to be contacted within two to three days following your call.

